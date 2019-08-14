HTC Wildfire X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3: Price, specifications, features compared

tech

HTC just made its comeback in India with a new budget smartphone. HTC Wildfire X comes with a notched display, triple rear cameras and Android Pie.

HTC Wildfire X launch comes at a time when the budget segment in India is buzzing with multiple phones at competitive prices. At this price point, you get a 48-megapixel camera, trendy glass bodies and more. HTC Wildfire X competes directly with phones like Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S and Realme 3.

Here’s a detailed comparison between the three phones.

Display, design

HTC Wildfire X’s design isn’t too different from its peers. The smartphone has glossy textured finish in the very popular blue colour. It also features the waterdrop styled notch on its 6.2-inch HD+ IPS display. Redmi Note 7S has a glass body wrapped with Gorilla Glass 5 in four colour options of red, black, blue and white.

Redmi Note 7S also features a notched display which the company calls ‘Dot Notch’. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display. Realme 3, on the other hand, offers a gradient finish with a textured back. Realme 3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a notch on top.

Performance

HTC Wildfire X is powered by an unspecified 2.0Ghz octa-core processor. It comes with two storage options of 3GB+32GB and 4GB+128GB. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It packs a 3,300mAh battery with 10W fast charge.

Redmi Note 7S comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, while Realme 3 runs MediaTek’s Helio P70. Redmi Note 7S packs a larger 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4. Realme 3 has the largest 4,230mAh battery among the three phones.

Redmi Note 7S and Realme 3 also offer the same storage options of 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. On the software front, Redmi Note 7S and Realme 3 also run Android 9 but with customOS layered on top.

Camera

HTC Wildfire X sports a triple-camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel sensor with 8x hybrid zoom and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with 86-degree field of view. HTC Wildfire X also offers 2x optical zoom.

For photography, Redmi Note 7S features a 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual-camera setup. There’s a 13-megapixel camera up front for selfies. Some camera features on the Redmi Note 7S include AI Portrait Mode, low light enhancement and AI scene detection.

Realme 3 also has 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear cameras, and a 13-megapixel selfie snapper. The smartphone comes with features like ‘Nightscape’, HDR, Portrait Mode and AI beautification.

Price

All three phones are priced in the same category but with some differences. HTC Wildfire X starts at Rs 9,999 for the base model, and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant. The base model of Redmi Note 7S is also priced at Rs 9,999. The 4GB+64GB model is priced lesser at Rs 11,999. Realme 3 can be purchased at Rs 8,499 making it the cheapest in the category. Its 4GB+64GB variant also carries a price tag of Rs 10,499.

Summing up,

All three phones offer similar specifications and features but with one powering the other in certain categories. Realme 3 has battery prowess, while Redmi Note 7S offers better cameras. HTC Wildfire X offers a good-packaged deal but its rivals have more to offer. A detailed review of HTC Wilfdire X will give a better idea on how it fares among other budget phones.

