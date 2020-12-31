e-paper
Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Huami Amazfit Bip S smartwatch, truly wireless earbuds set to launch at CES 2020

Huami Amazfit Bip S smartwatch, truly wireless earbuds set to launch at CES 2020

According to the teaser shared by Huami, the buds seem to feature an oval in-ear design.

Dec 31, 2019
Indo Asian News Service
Huami Amazfit Bip S smartwatch to launch at CES 2020
Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami is mulling the unveiling of its Amazfit Bip S smartwatch and a pair of truly wireless earbuds at the upcoming CES 2020.

“More powerful with an ultra-long #battery life. The #Amazfit BipS is worth the wait! We’ll be unveiling it at #CES2020!,” the company has recently tweeted.

Apart from the smartwatch, the Xiaomi-backed firm has also teased a pair of TWS earbuds which will mark the brand’s first expansion outside the smartwatch and fitness band category.

 

Chinese handset maker Realme has also forayed into the TWS segment some time back. According to the teaser shared by Huami, the buds seem to feature an oval in-ear design.

