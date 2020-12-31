Huami Amazfit Bip S smartwatch, truly wireless earbuds set to launch at CES 2020
According to the teaser shared by Huami, the buds seem to feature an oval in-ear design.tech Updated: Dec 31, 2019 18:28 IST
Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami is mulling the unveiling of its Amazfit Bip S smartwatch and a pair of truly wireless earbuds at the upcoming CES 2020.
“More powerful with an ultra-long #battery life. The #Amazfit BipS is worth the wait! We’ll be unveiling it at #CES2020!,” the company has recently tweeted.
Apart from the smartwatch, the Xiaomi-backed firm has also teased a pair of TWS earbuds which will mark the brand’s first expansion outside the smartwatch and fitness band category.
Chinese handset maker Realme has also forayed into the TWS segment some time back. According to the teaser shared by Huami, the buds seem to feature an oval in-ear design.