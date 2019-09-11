Huami Amazfit GTR smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications

tech

Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami on Wednesday launched its Amazfit GTR smartwatch in India for Rs 10,999. Users can buy the smartwatch from September 12 on Flipkart and Myntra.

“It is one of our latest innovations in the smartwatch wearable categories with a distinctive and stylish look and display. The Amazfit GTR is equipped with some exciting advanced functionalities for fitness as well as fashion-conscious millennials,” said Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami.

Huami Amazefit GTR specifications

Equipped with 24 days battery life, 1.39-inch AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating, GTR 47.2 mm standard edition comes in exciting variations titanium, stainless steel and aluminium alloy, the company said in a statement.

It features characteristics like BioTracker PPG optical heart rate sensor, 6-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis Geomagnetic sensor, Pressure sensor, Ambient Light sensor, 50 meters water-resistant, app notifications, incoming calls, others.

The smartwatch comes with 12 different sports modes including several variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running and workout. Once the activity is finished, the smartwatch displays all the data collected like distance, pace, bpm range, laps, time per lap, and much more.

The Amazfit GTR has won IFA Product Technical Innovation Award 2019 for Wearable Applications Innovation at IFA, the world’s leading trade show for consumer electronics, wearables and home appliances in Berlin.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 18:55 IST