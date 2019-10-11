e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Huami Amazfit GTS smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications

Huami Amazfit GTS smartwatch comes with 14-day battery life, AMOLED display and 5ATM water resistance.

tech Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Huami Amazfit GTS smartwatch.
Huami Amazfit GTS smartwatch.(Huami)
         

Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami on Friday launched the Amazfit GTS smartwatch in India for Rs 9,999.

The smartwatch is currently available in obsidian black colour in India but is soon going to launch other options such as steel blue, lava grey, rose pink and more.

“With the festive season around, we have a high expectation from the Indian market. We are looking forward to witnessing massive consumer trust and response from the Indian market and hope to be among the top preferred smartwatches in India,” Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami, said in a statement.

The device is equipped with varied advanced functionalities like lasting battery life of up to 14 days, a 1.65-inch (348x442 pixels) AMOLED display with a curved screen, 341ppi pixel density and a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It also features 5 ATM water resistance, GPS enabled + GLONASS dual positioning function, Bluetooth v5.0 and 24 hours heart rate monitoring

It consists of 12 different sports modes including outdoor running, treadmill, walking, outdoor/indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, pool/open water swimming, mountaineering, trail running, skiing and exercising.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 18:47 IST

tags
top news
With Prez Xi at Mamallapuram, Modi strikes a chord with a dhoti, angavastram
With Prez Xi at Mamallapuram, Modi strikes a chord with a dhoti, angavastram
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
IRS officer had fudged age, got new identity to appear for UPSC’s IAS exam
IRS officer had fudged age, got new identity to appear for UPSC’s IAS exam
LIVE: PM Modi, Xi visit sea-facing Shore Temple in Mamallapuram
LIVE: PM Modi, Xi visit sea-facing Shore Temple in Mamallapuram
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech