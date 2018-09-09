Huami Amazfit Pace, Amazfit Cor wearables launched in India

Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami on Sunday launched two smartwatches “Amazfit Pace” and “Amazfit Cor” for fitness enthusiasts in India.

Priced at Rs 9,999, “Amazfit Pace” is equipped with a 2.4 GB on-board media storage, heart rate sensor and monitoring, built-in GPS, distance, time, pace and calorie-tracking features.

Water-resistant “Amazfit Cor” is available for Rs 3,999 and comes with activity, exercise and sleep tracker, heart-rate monitor, weather forecast, alarms, timer and stopwatch.

“Amazfit Pace” and “Amazfit Cor” are available on Amazon India.

“We are very excited to bring ‘Amazfit Pace and Cor’ in the country and we are hopeful on receiving a positive response from the Indian market,” C.P. Khandelwal, Founder, PR Innovations, said in a statement.

PR Innovations Pvt Ltd is the distribution partner of Huami products in India.

Both the smartwatches come with a 1.23-inch in-plane switching (IPS) LCD colour touch display and compatibility with iOS and Android devices. Huami announced its debut in the Indian markets in July with the launch of two smartwatches -- “Amazfit Bip” and “Amazfit Stratos”.

Key Specification: (Amazfit Pace)

v 1.23 inches IPS LCD color touch display

v 2.5D Corning gorilla glass 3rd generation with AF coating

v Always-on transflective color LCD touch screen

v GPS, GLONASS and heart rate sensor

v Water resistant: IP67 certified. Resistant to dust, rain, splashing, and accidental submersion.

v 316L stainless steel housing

v 3-axis accelerometer for activity, sports and sleep tracking

v Optical heart rate sensor (PPG)

v Battery life: Up to 11 days of battery life on a single charge. Thirty-six hours with continuous GPS and heart rate tracking.

v Detailed sports tracking: running, walking, cycling, Elliptical, Climbing, and more.

v Music: Connect wirelessly to Bluetooth earbuds and enjoy music and media with the internal 2.4GB storage for phone-free running.

v Compatible with iOS and Android devices

v Price: Rs 9,999

Key Specification: (Amazfit Cor)

v 1.23 inches IPS LCD color touch display

v 2.5D Corning gorilla glass 3rd generation with AF coating

v 5 ATM / 50 m / 164 ft water and dust resistance rating

v 316L stainless steel housing

v 3-axis accelerometer for activity, sports and sleep tracking

v Optical heart rate sensor (PPG)

v Battery life of up to 12 days on a single charge

v 3-axis accelerometer for activity, exercise and sleep tracking

v Features exercise tracking with heart rate zones, as well as a 7-day weather forecast, alarms, timer and a stopwatch

v Comprehensive tracking: track your daily steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, heart rate, sleep quality and exercises with opt. movement reminders.

v Compatible with iOS and Android devices

v Price: Rs 3,999

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 13:26 IST