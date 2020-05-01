e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Huami Amazfit X goes on sale via crowdsourcing: Check price, features

Huami Amazfit X goes on sale via crowdsourcing: Check price, features

Huami Amazfit X comes with a 200mAh battery and 5ATM water resistance. It has a 2.07-inch AMOLED display.

tech Updated: May 01, 2020 15:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Huami Amazfit X goes on sale
Huami Amazfit X goes on sale (Huami )
         

Huami’s new smartwatch ‘Amazfit X’ is now on sale via crowdfunding. The price of the new wearable starts at $149, which is Rs 11,300 approximately. Huami had first unveiled the Amazfit X at the IFA conference last year.

Amazfit X comes with a 2.07-inch AMOLED screen curved at 92-degrees. It has 326ppi HD resolution and 100% NTSC colour saturation and peak screen brightness of 400 nits. The watch features titanium alloy unibody and Huami’s in-house BioTracker optical sensor. The company claims the watch delivers up to seven days of usage on single charge. Amazfit X is powered by 200mAh battery. It comes with 5ATM water resistance as well.

ALSO READ: Huami working on new N95 masks that ensure smooth face unlock on phones

The smartwatch supports 24x7 continuous heart rate measurement. The company says Amazfit X can detect stress 4 levels. “Amazfit X brings the PAI Health technology for elite users. The PAI incorporates the algorithm that can motivate you to move with meaning with a simple goal that is personalized to each user’s experience. It tracks all of your activity based on your heart rate data and translates it into an easy-to-understand score giving you the health effects of your exercise,” the company said in a release.

ALSO READ: Huami Amazfit Bip S smartwatch, truly wireless earbuds set to launch at CES 2020

Amazfit X comes with SpO2 sensor as well. The sensor can measure oxygen level or oxygen saturation in the blood, says the company.

tags
top news
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
CDS Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs to address press at 6pm today
CDS Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs to address press at 6pm today
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
LIVE: 1,993 Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, says Health Ministry
LIVE: 1,993 Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, says Health Ministry
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
This electric car has a range of 627 kms, unless you leave the door open
This electric car has a range of 627 kms, unless you leave the door open
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech