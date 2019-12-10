e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
Home / Tech

Huami launches 2 new smartwatches: The GTR Titanium and Glitter Edition

The two smartwatches are priced at Rs 14,999 for the Titanium Edition and Rs 12,999 for the Glitter Edition and will be available on Flipkart

tech Updated: Dec 10, 2019 19:22 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The Huami GTR Glitter Edition
The Huami GTR Glitter Edition(Huami)
         

Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami on Tuesday launched Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium version and 42 mm Glitter Edition smartwatch in India.

The 47.2mm (Titanium) and 42.6mm (Glitter edition) are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively, will be available on Flipkart.

“With the launch of Amazfit GTR 47 Titanium and GTR 42 Glitter edition, we are setting the pace of revolution in the category and establishing a strong foothold in the smart wearable market. We aim to make our product line accessible to the masses across the fitness and fashion segment,” Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami, said in a statement.

The Amazfit GTR 47 version is equipped with 24 days battery life with 1.39-inch AMOLED display while 42 version supports 12 days battery life with 1.2-inch AMOLED display.

Both smartwatches have Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating. Also features accurate heart rate monitoring, sedentary reminders, sleep analysis, exercise tracking and more.

The smartwatch can showcase notifications, reminders, texts, and incoming calls. Users can also use the watch for weather information on the go, music, and a built-in compass.

Additionally, it comes with 12 different sports mode, with impressive battery life, NFC and has an air pressure sensor as well.

--IANS

wh/kr

tags
top news
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Here are WhatsApp’s top new and upcoming features for all users
Here are WhatsApp’s top new and upcoming features for all users
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Chhapaak trailer: Deepika, Meghna bring another powerful film
Chhapaak trailer: Deepika, Meghna bring another powerful film
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech