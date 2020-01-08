Huami launches Amazfit T-Rex rugged smartwatch at CES 2020

tech

Huami at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas unveiled as many as six new products across three verticals.

The lineup includes fitness-focused Amazfit HomeStudio, foldable treadmill Amazfit AirRun, true wireless stereo (TWS) fitness earphones Amazfit PowerBuds, Amazfit ZenBuds, Amazfit T-Rex, and an upgraded Amazfit Blip S.

Amazfit T-Rex: Huami says its new smartwatch has undergone “harsh environmental stress tests” to meet the United States Military Standard certifications. The company says the smartwatch can survive extreme temperatures as well as salt, alkali, and damp.

The wearable comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display and 5ATM water resistance. Amazfit T-Rex comes with as many as 14 sports mode. The smartwatch features GPS, GLONASS, and a BioTracker PPG optical heart rate sensor. Amazfit T-Rex is said to deliver 20-day battery life.

Amazfit Bip S: The upgraded Blip model comes with Huami-PAI, which gives comprehensive details on health and overall fitness. The wearable comes with 5 ATM water resistance, built-in GPS. It is said to deliver up to 40 days of battery backup.

Amazfit Zenbuds: The wireless earbuds comes with sleep monitoring feature. “Smart Interference further masks noises from your environment, playing soothing sleep-inducing sounds that automatically turn off once you’ve dozed off. Meanwhile, real-time monitoring gathers data on your heart rate, body position and movement, said the company in a release.