Huawei and Devialet join hands to launch an Apple Homepod-like speaker, Sound X

tech

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 21:27 IST

Huawei not only launched three new smartphones in its P40 series but also announced its partnership with French audio company Devialet to launch Sound X speaker. The speaker, from the looks of it, seems similar to that of Apple’s Homepod smart speaker and has touch sensitive buttons at the top in a similar fashion.

The device includes dual woofers, Push-Push acoustic design and Huawei Share feature. The price of the speaker is not known yet however, the device has been shown in full glory with specifications.

The Huawei Sound X is said to control a range of connected home appliances and has additional woofers that cancels vibration due to the Push-Push design. The speaker also has 6 full range drivers for 360-degree sound effect. You can pair two Sound X speakers for a better stereo experience.

Also read: Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch launched alongside P40 phone series

“We’ve joined forces with Devialet to engineer an audio experience you’ll feel as well as hear.

HUAWEI Sound X harnesses the power of Devialet’s Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology, which tailors sound to the characteristics of the speakers. This means the dual subwoofers faithfully reproduce sound signals in real time, bringing you high fidelity audio exactly as it was meant to be heard,” adds Huawei on the website.

Also read: PUBG maker Tencent partners with Huawei to develop cloud game platform

In addition to this, the bass of the speaker can hit as low as 40Hz with a peak-to-peak amplitude of up to 20mm.

In terms of looks, the Huawei Sound X has an Apple Homepod-like look with touch sensitive buttons on the top. Only available in Black, on one side of the speaker also shows the woofer. Weighing at 3.5kgs, the speaker has a height of 203mm and is 165mm wide.