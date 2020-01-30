Huawei Band 4 to go on sale in India from February 1

tech

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 15:51 IST

Huawei launched a new fitness band in India earlier this month. Huawei has now announced its fitness band will go on sale in India exclusively via Flipkart from February 1.

Huawei Band 4 will be available at Rs 1,999 on Flipkart. The company says this is a limited time offer on the Huawei Band 4. The fitness band is originally priced at Rs 2,099. Huawei Band 4 comes in only one colour variant of ‘Graphite Black’.

Huawei Band 4 comes with a built-in USB in-line charger. This means that you can directly plug in the fitness band to your laptop or charging adapter and start charging it. In comparison to other fitness bands, these come with a separate charger. On the Huawei Band 4, the company promises up to 9 days of power on a single charge. It takes 1.5 hours to fully charge.

The fitness band features a 0.69-inch LCD colour touchscreen display. It has a glass front with 2.5D rounded eadges and oleophobic coating. The Huawei Band 4 comes with eight built-in watch faces. Users can download more watch faces for the Huawei Band 4 from its app. The fitness band is 50m water resistant and supports Bluetooth v4.2.

Its features include 24/7 continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring and nine exercise modes. These include outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, outdoor cycle, indoor cycle, free training, elliptical machine, rowing machine and indoor walk. Huawei says its fitness band is capable of identifying six most common sleep-related issues and provides 200 potential solutions as well.