Home / Tech / Huawei claims DSLR photos were shot on smartphone, gets caught again

Huawei claims DSLR photos were shot on smartphone, gets caught again

The company was recently called out for using an expensive DSLR camera to exaggerate the quality of its smartphone - the Huawei P40 Pro

tech Updated: Apr 21, 2020 21:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Huawei was recently called out for using an expensive DSLR camera to exaggerate the quality of its smartphone - the Huawei P40 Pro. And, this is not the first time it has happened.
Huawei was recently called out for using an expensive DSLR camera to exaggerate the quality of its smartphone - the Huawei P40 Pro. And, this is not the first time it has happened. (Huawei)
         

Smartphone cameras are getting better by the day. In fact, they are good enough for smartphone companies to not have to lie or exaggerate about how well they actually work. Huawei though, thought otherwise. The company was recently called out for using an expensive DSLR camera to exaggerate the quality of its smartphone - the Huawei P40 Pro. And, this is not the first time it has happened.

Huawei has a contest going its fans in China to promote the Huawei P40 Pro. A video was shared on Weibo that showed off some photos that Huawei claimed had been shot on its smartphones. One Weibo user, however, noticed that one of the images in the video looked familiar. After some digging, he found the exact photo on 500px, a photo-sharing platform, along with data on what actually shot that picture.

The photo that Huawei claimed was shot on the Huawei P40 Pro, was actually shot on a Nikon D850 DSLR camera. This camera is no cheap one either, it costs $3,000.

South China Morning Post also pointed out that the two shots were taken from one photographer to be used in the video.

Hindustantimes

Huawei responded to this by saying that an editor had “wrongly marked” that these photos were shot on Huawei smartphones. The video, since, has also been altered.

This is not the first time Huawei has done this, over the past few years there have been a few instances where the company has claimed DSLR shots to be smartphone shots. Also, Huawei is not the only company that does this and has been caught- the main idea behind this is to make customers believe that the camera on the phone is better than it is.

Our use of the Huawei phones have shown us that they take great photos, there is really no need to compare them to DSLRs.

