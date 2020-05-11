e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G phone in the works, key specs revealed

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G phone in the works, key specs revealed

Huawei’s next mid-range phone is said to run MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor and support 5G. Here’s what we know about the phone so far.

tech Updated: May 11, 2020 10:15 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Kul Bhushan
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Kul Bhushan
Hindustan Times
Huawei’s new mid-range phone is coming soon (representative image)
Huawei’s new mid-range phone is coming soon (representative image)(Huawei)
         

Huawei is working on a new smartphone under its Enjoy lineup. Called Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, key specifications of the phone have leaked online. According to the new leak, the phone will come with 5G connectivity and will be available in China initially.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus will be running on MediaTek 5G Dimensity 800 processor, according the leak. The chipset was previously seen on mid-range phone like Honor 30S that launched very recently. Apart from 5G connectivity, MediaTek’s new chip is aimed to bring premium phones-like capabilities on mid-range phones. MediaTek describes Dimensity 800 as the chip that “offers an unrivaled combination of connectivity, multimedia, AI and imaging innovations packed into an ultra-efficient 7nm chip.”

Apart from a new chip, Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus is said to come with full HD+ display with 60Hz screen refresh rate. A lot of new phones offer much faster screen refresh rate, ranging between 90Hz to 144Hz.

Other key specifications leaked are a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera and possibly a quad-camera setup on the back. The phone is said to feature 48-megapixel primary sensor along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors.

Right now, there’s no word on the exact release date of the phone.

In other news, Huawe is said to be working on under-display camera for phones. The company has filed a patent titled “Structure, camera module and terminal device for concealing front camera” revealing how the mechanism works. The abstract shows a structure that comes with a light guide plate which is located between the front camera and covering glass.

tags
top news
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
Centre asks states to cooperate with railways in running more ‘Shramik’ trains
Centre asks states to cooperate with railways in running more ‘Shramik’ trains
Live: 310 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Delhi, state tally at 7,233
Live: 310 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Delhi, state tally at 7,233
Knew Sachin would go over mid-wicket: Akram’s plan that broke India’s heart
Knew Sachin would go over mid-wicket: Akram’s plan that broke India’s heart
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Driving during lockdown 3.0? Here are FAQs answered
Driving during lockdown 3.0? Here are FAQs answered
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In