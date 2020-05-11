Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G phone in the works, key specs revealed

tech

Huawei is working on a new smartphone under its Enjoy lineup. Called Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, key specifications of the phone have leaked online. According to the new leak, the phone will come with 5G connectivity and will be available in China initially.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus will be running on MediaTek 5G Dimensity 800 processor, according the leak. The chipset was previously seen on mid-range phone like Honor 30S that launched very recently. Apart from 5G connectivity, MediaTek’s new chip is aimed to bring premium phones-like capabilities on mid-range phones. MediaTek describes Dimensity 800 as the chip that “offers an unrivaled combination of connectivity, multimedia, AI and imaging innovations packed into an ultra-efficient 7nm chip.”

Apart from a new chip, Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus is said to come with full HD+ display with 60Hz screen refresh rate. A lot of new phones offer much faster screen refresh rate, ranging between 90Hz to 144Hz.

Other key specifications leaked are a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera and possibly a quad-camera setup on the back. The phone is said to feature 48-megapixel primary sensor along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors.

Right now, there’s no word on the exact release date of the phone.

In other news, Huawe is said to be working on under-display camera for phones. The company has filed a patent titled “Structure, camera module and terminal device for concealing front camera” revealing how the mechanism works. The abstract shows a structure that comes with a light guide plate which is located between the front camera and covering glass.