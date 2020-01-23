Huawei expands its fitness band portfolio in India, launches Huawei Band 4 at Rs 1,999

tech

Updated: Jan 23, 2020

Huawei is going all guns blazing this year in the wearable market. While last month it’s sub-brand launched the Honor Band 4 in India, earlier this month we saw the launch of Honor MagicWatch 2 and Band 5i coming to the country. Now, the firm has launched Huawei Band 4 in India at Rs 1,999. You can get it from Flipkart in Graphite Black colour. Among other features, the new fitness band is betting on the built-in USB in-line charger.

The in-line USB lets users charge the wearable device through a phone or a laptop. It is said to deliver up to 9 days of power on a single charge. There’s also a colour touch screen and a glass front with 2.5D rounding at the edges and oleophobic coating. You also get eight built-in watch faces but you can download more from the company’s Watch Face Store. It is 50m water resistant as well.

As for the fitness features, the Huawei Band 4 includes 24/7 continuous heart rate sensor, oxygen saturation and sleep monitoring sensors. The sleep detector is said to identify six common sleep-related issues and gives suggestions for better sleep. This comes in addition to nine exercise modes: Outdoor run, Indoor run, Outdoor walk, Outdoor cycle, Indoor cycle, Free training, Elliptical machine, Rowing machine and Indoor walk.

Other than the fitness-based features, the fitness band can identify cold calls, has phone ringer functionality, remote shutter capabilities, smart clock and more.

“Today health and fitness have become of paramount importance as Indian consumers are getting increasingly conscious in this regard. With the burgeoning role of technology in achieving this fitness goal, HUAWEI aims to play a catalyst in this domain by ultimately making this a flourishing reality. We at Huawei have always believed in understanding the needs of our consumers and offering products and solutions that make difference to their lives. While we understand fitness remains a primary goal for consumers, we have also included several convenient features like music control, camera control and inclusion of multiple watch faces making the HUAWEI Band 4 a great overall companion. The Huawei Band 4 is a perfect blend of design aesthetics, cutting edge technology and fitness essentials, making it a truly perfect health companion,” said Huawei spokesperson.