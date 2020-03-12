e-paper
Home / Tech / Huawei FreeBuds 3 to launch in India this month

Huawei FreeBuds 3 to launch in India this month

Huawei had launched the FreeBuds 3 in September last year. Six months later, the device is coming to India.

tech Updated: Mar 12, 2020 12:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Huawei’s upcoming earbuds are powered by Kirin A1 Bluetooth chipset.
Huawei’s upcoming earbuds are powered by Kirin A1 Bluetooth chipset.(Ishan Agarwal/Twitter)
         

Huawei unveiled its wireless earbuds, the Huawei FreeBuds 3, last September. Now, nearly six months later the company is ready to bring the device to India.

According to a report by noted tipster Ishan Agarwal, Huawei will launch the Huawei FreeBuds 3 in India later this month. In an earlier tweet, the tipster said that the company was gearing to launch its open-fit active noise cancellation earbuds in India this week He later corrected it saying that FreeBuds 3 will be launched in India later in March.

As mentioned before, Huawei had launched the FreeBuds 3 in September last year. The wireless earbuds come with several interesting features. It comes with a Dolphin Bionic design that sits comfortably in a user’s ear. It has an open-fit design, which means that anyone can use them without worrying about the tip size.

 

Additionally, the Huawei FreeBuds 3 comes with built-in bone voice sensor that allows the device to pick up a user’s voice better by making use of the bone vibrations. This, in turn, enhances the sound quality while reducing the ambient noise.

ALSO READ: Huawei P40 smartphone series teased with an image of the camera bump

Additionally, Huawei’s upcoming earbuds are powered by Kirin A1 Bluetooth chipset and they feature dual-mode Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. In terms of the battery life, the Huawei FreeBuds 3 offer a playback time of 4 hours. The most noteworthy feature of these earbuds is the active noise cancellation feature, which enables users to completely block the outside noise. Users can control the over ANC experience using the company’s AI Life app.

