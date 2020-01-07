Huawei gear is top notch, would like to work with them says a Canadian telco CEO

tech

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 14:19 IST

The new head of Canada’s biggest telecommunications firm said Huawei Technologies Co.’s equipment is “top notch” and he’d like the option of working with the Chinese company as it rolls out a next-generation 5G network.

“They’ve been a great partner,” Mirko Bibic, who took over as chief executive officer of Montreal-based BCE Inc. Monday, said in an interview on BNN Bloomberg TV.

Bibic’s comments come as the Canadian government faces a decision over whether to allow Huawei to play a bigger role in developing the 5G broadband network amid security concerns and as tensions between Canada and China remain stretched over the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

Meng was arrested in December of 2018 on a US extradition request by Canadian authorities at Vancouver’s airport. In the following months, China imprisoned two Canadians on spying allegations, put another two on death row, and halted nearly C$5 billion ($3.8 billion) worth of Canadian agricultural imports.

Global Concerns

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said a decision on whether to allow Huawei access to Canada’s next-generation network won’t be a political one. Meng is set to appear in court on Jan. 20 for the formal start of extradition hearings.

European governments, including the UK, are weighing restrictions on Huawei over fears that its systems could be accessed by Chinese intelligence to spy on other countries or disrupt communications, something the company denies. Australia has already banned the Shenzhen-based company from bidding on 5G contracts while the U.S. is U.S. pressing its allies to do the same. The Trump administration blacklisted the company in May, labelling it a threat to U.S. national security.

Bibic said he’s awaiting a decision as the Canadian government reviews Huawei’s case. “Ultimately what we’d like is some clarity,” he said in an interview Monday from Montreal, adding the company will adjust accordingly regardless of the outcome.

BCE, Canada’s biggest telecom firm by market value, rose as much as 0.9% intraday Monday, the most since Dec. 4. BCE is the parent company of BellMedia, which operates BNN Bloomberg in a licensing agreement with Bloomberg LP.