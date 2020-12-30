e-paper
Huawei gets Indian government nod to participate in 5G trials

Huawei gets Indian government nod to participate in 5G trials

India’s nod to Huawei comes at a time when the global rollout of 5G technology has been complicated by US sanctions against the company

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 19:12 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Huawei gets India nod to participate in 5G trials
Huawei gets India nod to participate in 5G trials(REUTERS)
         

The Indian government has allowed Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies Co to participate in trials for 5G networks, a company spokesman said on Monday.

India’s nod to Huawei comes at a time when the global rollout of 5G technology has been complicated by US sanctions against the company. The United States has been lobbying allies not to use Huawei’s network equipment in their 5G networks.

Indian television channel CNBC-TV18 reported the news first, citing a senior official. The trials will be held in January, according to the official, the channel reported.

ALSO READ: Huawei official urges India to make ‘independent decision’ on excluding it from 5G

India’s telecom department was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

The telecom department will meet operators on December 31 to confirm the timing for 5G trials, CNBC-TV18 reported, saying all wireless operators in India had received in-principle approvals to conduct the trials.

