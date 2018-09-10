Huawei Grand Sale: Big discounts on Nova 3, Nova 3i, P20 Lite and P20 Pro

Huawei on Monday announced an online sale ‘Huawei Grand Sale’ for its select handsets. The company is offering one-time discounts on its premium range of smartphones, which includes Huawei P20 Lite, Nova 3i , Nova 3 and P20 Pro between 12 to 3 PM from September 11 to 13, exclusively on Amazon.in.

Huawei P20 Lite

Huawei P20 Lite is getting a big Rs 5,000 discount to bring down the price to Rs 17,999. The smartphone is also available through no cost EMI options of up to 9 months, starting at Rs 2,000 per month on credit card purchase.

Huawei Nova 3i

Huawei Nova 3i Black edition will be available for at a discount price of Rs 19,990 after a flat one time discount of Rs 4,000. There is a no cost EMI option of up to 9 months starting at Rs 2,221 per month. Huawei says the Nova 3i will also be bundled with deals from Reliance Jio where customers can avail an extra cashback of Rs 1,200 along with partner vouchers of Rs 3,300 and 100 GB of data on their purchase.

Huawei Nova 3

The smartphone is available for Rs 32,999 with a flat Rs 7,000 discount. It comes with no cost EMI option of up to 12 months starting at Rs 5,000 per month. The phone is also bundled with cashback and free data from Reliance Jio.

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P 20 Pro will be available at a flat discount of Rs 10,000 with its effective price coming down to Rs 59,999. “A no cost EMI option on credit card purchase will be available for up to 12 months, starting at Rs 5,000 per month,” said Huawei in a press note.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 12:03 IST