Huawei is working on its Search app to replace Google Search

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 11:00 IST

A lot has changed in the tech world ever since the US imposed sanctions on Huawei. Since then, the company has launched its own app store, App Gallery, to replace Google’s Play Store. It has also launched the Huawei Mobile Service (HMS) as a replacement to the Google Mobile Service. Now, word is that the company is working on its own search app as a replacement for Google Search.

New Huawei smartphones have been shipping without a dedicated Search app for quite some time now. But this scenario might change soon as Huawei is working on its own Search app.

Folks at the XDA Developers side-loaded Huawei’s Search app on a Mate 30 Pro smartphone and they discovered that Huawei’s Search app isn’t as refined as Google’s Search app at the moment. However, users can search the Internet for web pages, images, videos, news stories. The app also has a shortcut that enables users to check weather via Huafeng-AccuWeather widget. The app also shortcuts for calculator and unit conversion among other things.

Additionally, the company’s search app has settings that enable users to see their search history. They can toggle it off, give feedback, and change their search region and language, and toggle safe search among other things. Additionally, the app features support for EMUI 10’s dark theme.

The report also states that Huawei’s Search app is operated by Aspiegel Limited, a Huawei subsidiary based in Ireland that also takes care of the company’s mobile software services.

Separately, Huawei recently announced that its AppGallery was the third biggest app store after Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store. “Huawei AppGallery is one of the world’s top three application store, serving over 600 million Huawei device users in over 170 countries/regions with a rich curation of global and local apps,” the company said in its press release.