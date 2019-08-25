e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Aug 25, 2019

Huawei Kirin 990 processor to launch on September 6

The Kirin 990 would be produced on TSMC’s 7nm EUV process which will provide 20% greater transistor density

tech Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Shenzhen
Huawei confirms Kirin 990 launch on September 6
Huawei confirms Kirin 990 launch on September 6 (REUTERS)
         

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei confirmed that its latest in-house Kirin 990 chipset would be announced at its event on September 6.

The Kirin 990 would be produced on TSMC’s 7nm EUV process which will provide 20 per cent greater transistor density and in turn increased power efficiency, news portal GSMArena reported on Friday.

The company officially posted “Huawei Kirin 990 Warm-up” teaser video on YouTube which details the chipset would come with 5G capabilities.

The company recently launched the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) processor -- the Ascend 910 -- along with an all-scenario AI computing framework -- MindSpore.

The Ascend 910 is a new AI processor that belongs to the company’s series of Ascend-Max chipsets.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 19:36 IST

tags
more from tech
top news
    trending topics
    INX media caseChandrayaan 2Janmashtami 2019India vs West Indies Live ScoreJanmashtami 2019 Shubh MuhuratNirmala Sitharaman
    don't miss