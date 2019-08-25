Huawei Kirin 990 processor to launch on September 6

tech

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:36 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei confirmed that its latest in-house Kirin 990 chipset would be announced at its event on September 6.

The Kirin 990 would be produced on TSMC’s 7nm EUV process which will provide 20 per cent greater transistor density and in turn increased power efficiency, news portal GSMArena reported on Friday.

The company officially posted “Huawei Kirin 990 Warm-up” teaser video on YouTube which details the chipset would come with 5G capabilities.

The company recently launched the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) processor -- the Ascend 910 -- along with an all-scenario AI computing framework -- MindSpore.

The Ascend 910 is a new AI processor that belongs to the company’s series of Ascend-Max chipsets.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 19:36 IST