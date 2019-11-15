Huawei Kirin A1 wearables chipset launching in India next month

tech

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:41 IST

Huawei announced the launch of its new wearables chipset Kirin A1. Huawei Kirin A1 chipset will officially launch in India next month. Huawei Kirin A1 will most likely launch with the Watch GT 2 which is powered by this chipset.

Huawei Kirin A1 chipset is equipped with dual BT/BLE making it the first wearable chipset with this feature. It comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. It is powered by the Cortex-M7 processor which is claimed to have a maximum energy consumption rate of 10uA/MHz. The chipset comes with capacitive sensor, optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer and six axis sensor. The Kirin A1 chipset also has a maximum frequency of 200MHz.

At present, Huawei Watch GT 2 and FreeBuds 3 are powered by the Kirin A1 chipset. Considering Huawei already launched the Watch GT in India it’ll possibly bring the second-generation next month. The company could also launch the FreeBuds 3 wireless earbuds. Huawei Watch GT 2 comes in two screen sizes of 46mm and 42mm which looks the Galaxy Watch Active.

Huawei Watch GT has an AMOLED HD display for both the screen sizes. It also comes with 5ATM rating for water resistance. Huawei Watch GT 46mm offers 14 days of battery life while the 42mm variant comes with 7 days of juice. Huawei Watch GT 2 starts at 229 euros which translates to Rs 18,200 approximately.

Huawei FreeBuds 3 looks much like the AirPods Pro and comes in a round charging case. The wireless earbuds comes with active noise cancellation and tap controls for music playback and ANC. The charging case can be wirelessly charged and via a USB Type-C port as well.