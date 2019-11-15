e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

Huawei Kirin A1 wearables chipset launching in India next month

Huawei will most likely launch the Kirin A1 with the Watch GT 2 in India.

tech Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Huawei Watch GT 2 is powered by the Kirin A1 chipset.S
Huawei Watch GT 2 is powered by the Kirin A1 chipset.S(Huawei)
         

Huawei announced the launch of its new wearables chipset Kirin A1. Huawei Kirin A1 chipset will officially launch in India next month. Huawei Kirin A1 will most likely launch with the Watch GT 2 which is powered by this chipset.

Huawei Kirin A1 chipset is equipped with dual BT/BLE making it the first wearable chipset with this feature. It comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. It is powered by the Cortex-M7 processor which is claimed to have a maximum energy consumption rate of 10uA/MHz. The chipset comes with capacitive sensor, optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer and six axis sensor. The Kirin A1 chipset also has a maximum frequency of 200MHz.

At present, Huawei Watch GT 2 and FreeBuds 3 are powered by the Kirin A1 chipset. Considering Huawei already launched the Watch GT in India it’ll possibly bring the second-generation next month. The company could also launch the FreeBuds 3 wireless earbuds. Huawei Watch GT 2 comes in two screen sizes of 46mm and 42mm which looks the Galaxy Watch Active.

Huawei Watch GT has an AMOLED HD display for both the screen sizes. It also comes with 5ATM rating for water resistance. Huawei Watch GT 46mm offers 14 days of battery life while the 42mm variant comes with 7 days of juice. Huawei Watch GT 2 starts at 229 euros which translates to Rs 18,200 approximately.

Huawei FreeBuds 3 looks much like the AirPods Pro and comes in a round charging case. The wireless earbuds comes with active noise cancellation and tap controls for music playback and ANC. The charging case can be wirelessly charged and via a USB Type-C port as well.

tags
top news
Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’
Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’
Delhi lawyers end 12-day strike over Tis Hazari clashes, to work tomorrow
Delhi lawyers end 12-day strike over Tis Hazari clashes, to work tomorrow
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
IPL Trading: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians
IPL Trading: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech