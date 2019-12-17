e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Tech / Huawei launches 5G innovation and experience centre in London

Huawei launches 5G innovation and experience centre in London

The centre has been designed to promote collaboration between business and innovators in the development of 5G ecosystems

tech Updated: Dec 17, 2019 18:01 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Visitors at the 5G innovation and expereince centre will be able to experience extraordinary real-time and interactive gaming, perform with their favourite bands with the help of virtual and augmented reality etc. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Visitors at the 5G innovation and expereince centre will be able to experience extraordinary real-time and interactive gaming, perform with their favourite bands with the help of virtual and augmented reality etc. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP)
         

Huawei on Tuesday launched its 5G Innovation and Experience Centre here to promote collaboration between businesses and innovators in the development of 5G ecosystems.

According to the company, visitors will be able to experience extraordinary real-time and interactive gaming, perform with their favourite bands with the help of virtual and augmented reality and learn about the endless future possibilities made real by 5G technology, such as smart manufacturing and advances in healthcare.

“With the opening of our 5G Innovation and Experience Centre in London, we, as a leader of 5G, are taking another important step. What we have opened today will enable true collaboration amongst UK businesses and technologists and showcase the huge potential of 5G applications for both the private and business sectors,” Jerry Wang, CEO of Huawei UK, said in a statement.

Huawei’s Q3 2019 results reported more than 60 signed commercial contracts for 5G with leading global carriers, including all major operators in the UK.

Together with customers and partners, the firm is looking forward speed up digital transformation across various industry sectors worth trillions of US dollars, such as public utilities, finance, transportation and electricity.

tags
top news
In rejecting Pak condemnation of citizenship law, India messages 2 suggestions
In rejecting Pak condemnation of citizenship law, India messages 2 suggestions
‘Govt shutting down people’s voices’: Sonia Gandhi on police swoop on Jamia
‘Govt shutting down people’s voices’: Sonia Gandhi on police swoop on Jamia
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
Tesla Cybertruck may be a no-go in Europe due to safety concerns
Tesla Cybertruck may be a no-go in Europe due to safety concerns
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason: All there is to know
Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason: All there is to know
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech