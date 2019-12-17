Huawei launches 5G innovation and experience centre in London

tech

Huawei on Tuesday launched its 5G Innovation and Experience Centre here to promote collaboration between businesses and innovators in the development of 5G ecosystems.

According to the company, visitors will be able to experience extraordinary real-time and interactive gaming, perform with their favourite bands with the help of virtual and augmented reality and learn about the endless future possibilities made real by 5G technology, such as smart manufacturing and advances in healthcare.

“With the opening of our 5G Innovation and Experience Centre in London, we, as a leader of 5G, are taking another important step. What we have opened today will enable true collaboration amongst UK businesses and technologists and showcase the huge potential of 5G applications for both the private and business sectors,” Jerry Wang, CEO of Huawei UK, said in a statement.

Huawei’s Q3 2019 results reported more than 60 signed commercial contracts for 5G with leading global carriers, including all major operators in the UK.

Together with customers and partners, the firm is looking forward speed up digital transformation across various industry sectors worth trillions of US dollars, such as public utilities, finance, transportation and electricity.