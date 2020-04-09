Huawei launches 65-inch OLED 4K TV with a 24-megapixel camera

tech

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 21:11 IST

Although the tech industry is feeling the wrath of Covid-19, forcing several brands to postpone their launches and events, China seems to be getting back on track. The Chinese tech giant Huawei indicated this a few days ago with the launch of P40 smartphones, now it has launched its brand new 65-inch TV with a notch that has a web cam. The appliance is named as Huawei Smart Screen X65 and is priced at CNY 24,999, which roughly translates to Rs 2.7 lacs.

The Huawei Smart Screen X65 has a 65-inch OLED panel that also supports HDR 10 format. With 1000 nits of brightness levels, the TV also supports 120Hz refresh rate. On the audio front you get a 14-speaker system placed under the screen, which means minimal bezels on all the four sides. The TV also includes six full-range drivers, six tweeters and two woofers. Not so surprisingly, the Huawei Smart Screen X65 runs company’s own Harmony OS and is powered by its own Honghu 898 processor along with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage.

HuaweiSmart Screen X65 pop-up camera, ( Huawei )

Also read: Xiaomi wasn’t making fun of Huawei, here’s what it was doing

As for the camera, the TV has a pop-up sensor at the top that shows up when the camera app is accessed. The notch comprises of a 24-megapixel wide-angle AI sensor that can be used for video chatting on the large screen. The camera also comes with portrait tracking so you can move around and stay in focus while video chatting. The camera can also be used for making air gestures that uses Huawei’s Hivision algorithm to work. Video calls can be done in FHD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution at 30fps.

It is not for sure when Huawei will be introducing its new TVs in India.