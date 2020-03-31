Huawei launches its first smart glasses collection

tech

Huawei launched its first smart glasses collection in collaboration with the South Korean fashion brand Gentle Monster. The new Huawei smart glasses come in five variants, and are currently available in China.

Huawei’s smart glasses start at CNY 1,999 (Rs 21,300 approx) for the ‘Southside-01’ pair. Rest of the Huawei smart glasses are priced at CNY 2,499 (Rs 26,600 approx) for ‘Eastmoon-01’, ‘Jackbye-01’, ‘Alio-C1’ and ‘Alio-01’. In terms of features, the Huawei smart glasses come with semi-open speakers which the company says “forms a directional beam that is directly transmitted to the wearer’s ear”.

The smart glasses are also equipped with a single-sided dual microphone where one mic captures background noises and the other collects voice. Huawei also says that the smart glasses use AI to reduce noise in the background. The smart glasses come with a leather case which also supports Qi wireless charging technology. Users can just place the eyewear on the case for it to wirelessly charge.

In terms of battery life, Huawei claims that on a single charge the smart glasses can support over 2.5 hours of continuous calling and music playback. The leather charging case also has a 2,200mAh battery which provides juice up to 8 hours.

Huawei’s smart glasses can be paired with only Huawei smartphones running EMUI 9.1 and above. There’s no word on whether Huawei will launch the smart glasses globally. The company recently launched its flagship P40 smartphone series in Europe.