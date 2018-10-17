Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro with Kirin 980 processor launched: Price, specifications

Huawei unveiled its latest Mate 20 series at an event in London. The new Mate20 and Mate 20 Pro smartphones are power packed with top-notch specifications and features.

Huawei Mate 20 starts at 799 Euros which translates to roughly Rs 67,900 approximately. The Mate 20 series is offered with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Huawei’s Mate 20 smartphones are powered by in-house Kirin 980 processor which is the world’s first chipset built on the 7nm process. Apple was however first in line to ship the iPhone XS with its 7nm A12 Bionic chip.

Among the firsts, Huawei says that its Mate 20 series supports 4.5G LTE Cat. 21 standard which offers download speeds up to 1.4Gbps. The Mate 20 Pro also has ‘Wireless Reverse Charge’ on the Mate 20 Pro which doubles it as a powerbank. Essentially, you place a compatible phone on the Mate 20 Pro’s rear to charge it.

The two smartphones differ in terms of design as well. Huawei Mate 20 has the regular notch on its 6.53-inch RGBW LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution. The Mate 20 Pro has a bigger QHD+ 6.39-inch curved OLED display. It houses a smaller ‘waterdrop’ notch.

In true Huawei fashion, the Mate 20 Pro has crazy camera specs. It sports a 40-megapixel primary camera, 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The triple-camera setup is capable of providing focal lengths similar to a professional camera’s 16-270mm zoom lens, Huawei claims.

The Mate 20 also has a triple-camera setup of 16-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with 2x telephoto zoom. Both phones feature Leica lenses on the cameras.

The Mate 20 series comes with AI-based ‘Portrait Colour’ video mode. Similar to the Portrait Mode on photos, this feature focuses on the subject by ‘desaturating’ the colours around. It also features AR videos which lets users place AR stickers in videos.

After Google’s Pixel 3 series, the Huawei Mate 20 will be the first phones to ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The smartphones will have the latest EMUI 9.0 layered on top. The Mate 20 Pro is powered by a 4,200mAh battery with support for Huawei’s 40W SuperCharge technology claimed to give 70% juice in 30 minutes. The Mate 20 packs a slightly smaller 4,000mAh battery.

Huawei Mate 20 Porsche Design

As customary, Huawei also unveiled the Porsche Design variant of the Mate 20. It’s a beefed up version of the Mate 20 Pro with a leather back and storage options of 256GB and 512GB. The Mate 20 Porsche Design sits on the super-premium segment going up to 2,095 Euros which equals to around Rs 1.8 lakhs.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 12:30 IST