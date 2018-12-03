Huawei Mate 20 Pro India sale: Get Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless headphone for Rs 2,000

Huawei’s latest premium smartphone ‘Mate 20 Pro’ will go on sale in India on Tuesday. The phone will be available online via Amazon India. Prime subscribers, however, can purchase the phone get a day early access.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Price, offers and deals

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is priced at Rs 69,990. Huawei is offering a bunch of deals on its Mate 20 Pro as well. For instance, RBL credit and IndusInd Bank credit and debit card users are eligible for 10% instant discount.

Early customers can buy a bundle of Sennheiser PXC 550 headphones with the new Mate 20 Pro at a special cost of Rs 71,990. Sennheiser PXC 550 is individually available for Rs 29,990.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Full specifications

Display: Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with a large 6.39-inch OLED display with 1440x3120 pixels resolution.

Camera: Highlight of the phone is the triple-rear camera setup, similar to Samsung Galaxy A7 2018. The phone comes with a combination of 40 MP (Wide Angle Lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Ultra Wide Angle Lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture) sensors. On the front the phone has 24-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture with 3D depth sensing camera.

Processor/RAM: The phone is powered by Huawei’s in-house AI-based Kirin 980 processor. Huawei Mate 20 Pro features 6/8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of built-in storage. It runs on EMUI 9.0 based on Android Pie out-of-the-box.

Battery, other features: The phone is powered by a 4,200mAh battery. Huawei is also bundling a 40W Huawei SuperCharge charger which is claimed to deliver 70% of charge in just 30 minutes.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. Other features include in-screen fingerprint sensor, NFC and Bluetooth.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 12:51 IST