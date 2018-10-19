Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch next month: Price, specifications, features

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is coming to India next month. The latest Huawei flagship has already created a big buzz at the global level with its unique features like advanced triple camera setup and ability to wireless charge other compatible smartphone.

“The upcoming flagship devices are an expression of the Mate Series’ DNA. As part of the most advanced smartphone series, these devices will represent the best of On-Device AI—or ‘a higher intelligence.’ It will bring a smarter AI experience closer to consumers. Furthermore, it will inspire creativity and productivity; empowering users to express themselves, unhindered by technological bottlenecks,” said the company in a press note.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is promised to deliver “ultimate performance and battery life.” The smartphone is powered by Artificial Intelligence-based Kirin 980 processor, which is also technically the world’s first 7nm based chipset. The SoC is also touted as the world’s first modem to support super fast LTE Cat.21 with a peak download speed of 1.4Gbps.

“The Kirin 980 is also the first SoC to embed Cortex-A76 cores, which are 75 per cent more powerful and 58 per cent more efficient compared to their previous generation. In an octa-core configuration, the CPU in Kirin 980 comprises two high-performance Cortex-A76 cores, two high-efficiency Cortex-A76 cores, and two extreme efficiency Cortex-A55 cores,” said Huawei. ALSO READ: Kirin 980 SoC is the new powerhouse with lots of AI

For battery life, Huawei Mate 20 Pro relies on a big 4,200mAh battery and supports 40W Huawei SuperCharge which is said to deliver 70% of charge in 30 minutes.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with 6.39-inch display with 1440x3120 pixels resolution. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage.

The phone has a triple rear camera system featuring 40-megapixel, 20-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. It comes with 24-megapixel front-facing camera. Dubbed as “Matrix Camera System”, Huawei Mate 20 Pro supports macro distance, 16mm Leica Ultra Wide Angle Lens and more.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is priced at EUR1049, which is Rs 88,000 approximately. The India price, however, may differ. ALSO READ: Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 15:45 IST