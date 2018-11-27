Huawei Mate 20 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Huawei’s latest premium smartphone Mate 20 Pro is finally here. The new smartphone joins Samsung to feature a triple-rear camera setup. Co-engineered with German optics brand Leica, Mate 20 Pro has wide-angle lens, ultra-wide angle lens, and a telephoto lens on the back. Huawei’s new phone also has advanced 3D depth sensors and OnePlus 6T-like in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Price and availability

Huawei’s latest smartphone is priced at Rs 69,990 and will be available via Amazon India from December 4. Amazon Prime subscribers can purchase the phone on December 3.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Full specifications, features

Powered by Huawei’s in-house AI-based Kirin 980 processor, Mate 20 Pro comes with a 4,200mAh battery. It is also bundled with a 40W Huawei SuperCharge charger which is said to deliver 70% of charge in just 30 minutes. The phone has 6/8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of built-in storage. The smartphone runs on EMUI 9.0 based on Android Pie out-of-the-box.

On the front, Huawei Mate 20 Pro has a large 6.39-inch OLED display with 1440x3120 pixels resolution. The three-rear camera setup has 40 MP (Wide Angle Lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Ultra Wide Angle Lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture) sensors.

Mate 20 Pro comes with a slim design (Huawei)

The camera supports autofocus (laser focus, phase focus, contrast focus), AI Image Stabilisation. On the front it has 24-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture with 3D depth sensing camera.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistant. Other important features of the phone include in-screen fingerprint sensor, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.0. ALSO READ: Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 13:07 IST