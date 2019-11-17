Huawei Mate 20 Pro starts getting EMUI 10 update

tech

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 18:08 IST

Huawei’s 2018 flagship -- the Mate 20 pro has started receiving the EMUI 10 update in Europe, which is based on Android 10 operating system (OS).

This comes days after the Chinese smartphone giant released EMUI 10 for the P30 series in Europe.

The company had originally teased the EMUI 10 at the IFA event in Berlin earlier this year. The smatphone maker had also unveiled the EMUI 10 update roadmap for a couple of its devices.

The rollout was confirmed by several users on our forums who posted screenshots of the EMUI update on their devices. As per the screenshots, the Huawei P30 is receiving EMUI 10.0.0.168 (C431E22R2P5) which has a package size of 4.42 GB. The flagship P30 Pro is also receiving the same build, XDA Developers has recently reported.

However, last year’s Mate 20 Pro, which has previously received an unofficial update for EMUI 10 for some users, is receiving a different build -- which is EMUI 10.0.0.154 (C432E7R1P5).

The over the air (OTA) updates are being pushed in phases so it is likely to take some time before they reach your handset.