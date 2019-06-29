Huawei Mate 30 5G launching in December: Report

For those wondering if Huawei was still working on its flagship Mate series, the Shenzhen-headquartered smartphone giant is working to introduce its Mate 30 5G in December, according to a slide shared by company officials at a conference in Russia.

“Take that timeline to apply primarily to the Russian market, but it could also be a good indicator of when we can expect the entire Mate 30 family to show up in stores worldwide.

“That is, unless the US ban situation gets worse in the meantime. Keep in mind that some 4G Mate 30 phones could be out a tad sooner, perhaps in November, which would fit with Huawei’s past release timelines for the Mate family,” the GSMArena reported on Friday.

The renders of the forthcoming Huawei Mate 30 were leaked online few days back that suggest the front of the device would get very thin bezels and a hole-punch notch with a dual-lens front-facing camera in it. The device is expected to come in black, red and blue colours, according to the leaked images.

Previous rumours about the handset have pointed to a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen, a 4,200mAh battery along with Huawei’s proprietary Kirin 985 processor, according to Techradar.com.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 15:59 IST