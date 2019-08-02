Huawei Mate 30 camera specifications revealed ahead of official launch

tech

Aug 02, 2019

Huawei will update its Mate series later this year. Dubbed as Huawei Mate 30, the new series is expected to come with several upgrades, especially in the camera department. According to reports, Huawei Mate 30 will offer two 40-megapixel rear cameras. The phone will have at least three rear cameras with the third sensor being an 8-megapixel lens.

The primary 40-megapixel sensor will support f/1.6 aperture and RYYB pixel format – similar to Huawei’s P30 Pro. Huawei will also introduce Cine lens capabilities in its new phone. The secondary 40-megapixel camera will support ultra-wide angle at 120-degrees. The third camera will be a telephoto lens at 8-megapixel resolution and 5x optical zoom. Huawei may add a ToF sensor in the module as well.

Huawei Mate 30 will run on in-house Kirin 985 processor. It is also speculated to come with 55W fast charging and 10W reverse charging (wireless). The phone will also join Huawei’s 5G lineup. According to reports Huawei Mate 30 or Mate 30 Pro will support OnePlus 7 Pro-like 90Hz screen.

I told you a few rumors about Mate 30 pro camera, IMO this is more possible.

40MP 1/1.5" sensor with f/1.6 - f/1.4 aparture, RYYB pixel layout and Cine lens features when taking video.

40MP 1/1.7" 120° ultrawide lens with cine lens features.

8MP tele 5X zoom#HuaweiMate30Pro pic.twitter.com/ac3ODQnqVV — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) July 31, 2019

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro launched in India last year. Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display. It has three rear cameras consisting of 40-megapixel sensor, 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The smartphone is powered by a Kirin 980 processor and a 4,200mAh battery.

