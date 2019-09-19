Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 smartphones launched: Price, specifications

tech

Huawei on Friday launched its latest Mate 30 series in Munich, Germany. The new Huawei flagship series features Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro.

Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro are the first phones the company launched after its Google ban. Huawei’s Mate 30 phones run on the new EMUI 10 based on Android 10 but without Google apps. Huawei Mate 30 series will be available in ‘Emerald Green’, ‘Space Silver’, ‘Cosmic Purple, ‘Black’ and vegan leather editions in ‘Forest Green’ and orange colours.

Huawei Mate 30 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at 799 Euros. Mate 30 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at 1,099 Euros. The 5G variant of Mate 30 Pro (8GB+256GB) will retail at 1,100 Euros.

Huawei Mate 30 series is powered by in-house Kirin 990 5G chipset. Huawei will sell 4G and 5G variants of Mate 20 phones in different markets. The new EMUI 10 comes with a new Always On display with different icons. EMUI 10 also features system-wide dark mode. Huawei also introduced AI auto-rotate which changes the phone’s orientation by following your eyes.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro specifications

Huawei Mate 30 Pro features invisible virtual keys on both sides for actions like volume control. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ curved display. It offers an in-display fingerprint sensor and 3D face unlocking.

For photography, the Mate 30 series houses a quad-camera setup. On the Mate 30 Pro, the configuration is a 40-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 40-megapixel wide angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and 3D depth sensor. For selfies, the Mate 30 series houses a 32-megapixel camera.

The Mate 30 series is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 40W wired and 27W wireless charging support. The phones also come with wireless reverse charge like the Mate 20 series.

Huawei Mate 30 specifications

Huawei Mate 30 has a 6.63-inch OLED flat display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 4,200mAh battery with the same fast charging capabilities as the ‘Pro’ version. Battery is 4,200mAh battery IP53 rating.

Huawei Mate 30 has a slightly different camera configuration. Its quad-camera setup features a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 40-megapixel wide angle lens, 8-megapixel telephoto lens and laser focus.

