Huawei Mate 30 series launch on September 19: Huawei GT 2, Huawei TV expected as well

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:22 IST

Huawei is gearing up for its most important event of the year. The company will introduce a range of new product at an event in Germany. The new lineup includes the long-awaited Huawei Mate 30 smartphone. Huawei is also expected to introduce HarmonyOS-based Huawei TV and a new MediaPad M6.

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate 30 will get a series treatment with the company unveiling as many as three new models. This will include Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Lite and Mate 30 Pro. The new smartphone will feature a circular camera module on the back. The setup will be home to two 40-megapixel sensors, an 8-megapixel sensor and a dedicated ToF sensor.

Huawei Mate 30 is unlikely to run on Google’s full version of Android which may block access to some Play Store applications. According to reports, Huawei is going to use an open-source version of Android. You may have to wait longer for HarmonyOS-based smartphone.

Huawei Mate 30 is also going to be the company’s newest Kirin 990 processor which competes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Apple A13 Bionic.

According to reports, Huawei Mate 30 Pro will feature a 25W fast wireless charging and a whopping 55W fast wired charging. Key specs of Huawei Mate 30 Pro include 3,900maAh battery, 5G, and 6.7-inch QHD display.

Huawei TV: Huawei TV will run on HarmonyOS and is likely to be quite similar to the recently launched Honor TV. The smart TV will come with a pop-up camera for video calling. The company is expected to unveil different models at different price points. One of the models will have an Ultra HD resolution.

Huawei Watch GT 2: The latest wearable will focus on higher battery life. According to reports, Huawei Watch GT 2 will run on a 445mAh battery, higher than 420mAh on the current gen smart watch. It will also be powered by a brand new Kirin A1 processor.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 16:38 IST