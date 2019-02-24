Huawei Mate X foldable phone launched, takes on Samsung Galaxy Fold: Price, specifications, features

Huawei just showed off its foldable smartphone. ‘Huawei Mate X’ foldable phone opens up into a tablet, and folds to become a dual-screened smartphone. The smartphone is priced at 2299 euros (Rs 1,85,000 approximately).

Huawei Mate X features three displays in total. There’s a large 8-inch display when it opens up and two cover displays. There’s a 6.6-inch front display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 6.38-inch back display. Unlike Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, the Huawei Mate X features a borderless design with no notch or punch-hole camera. The device comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

The cameras on the Mate X are tucked on the corner bezel of the foldable phone. There’s a USB Type-C port at the bottom corner and speaker grille at the center. The power button and fingerprint sensor are placed on the side. Huawei Mate X will be available in one colour of ‘Interstellar Blue’. The foldable phone uses ‘Falcon Wing’ design and is 5.4mm thin.

It is powered by in-house Balong 5000 modem for 5G support. Under the hood, it runs on Kirin 980 chipset. Huawei says its 5G modem offers double the speed than industry rivals. It claims that one 1GB movie can be downloaded in just 3 seconds.

Huawei Mate X comes with dual SIM support and expandable storage. It is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery along with support for 55W charging.

