Huawei Mate Xs tipped to feature several design improvements over Mate X

tech

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 15:06 IST

Huawei launched its first foldable display smartphone, the Huawei Mate X, at MWC last year. Now, almost a year later the company is gearing to launch a successor to the device. The phone called the Huawei Mate Xs is scheduled to launch sometime in March. Ahead of the official launch, reports have detailed a bunch of new features that we can expect to see in the upcoming smartphone. Now, a new report has given us some more insights.

A report by My Drivers says that the Huawei Mate Xs’ display panel is easier to produce owing to improvements in the production process. And so, the display of the upcoming smartphone is likely to cost Huawei a lot less than what it did in case of the Mate X. The company is likely to pass these savings down to the users, making the Huawei Mate Xs cost a lot less than the Mate X.

Besides being relatively easier on the pocket, the Mate Xs is also likely to be better than its predecessor. Sources told the publication that the Mate Xs will come with a better hinge and a stronger display. The company has also reportedly reduced the size of the phone making it more portable.

The upcoming foldable smartphone is also being tipped to be powered by the Kirin 990 5G processor.

It is worth noting that the Huawei Mate Xs is not the only foldable display phone that Huawei is expected to launch this year. Reports have also hinted towards the company launching the Huawei Mate X2 in the third quarter of the year. It is likely to be powered by the Kirin 1000 chipset.