Home / Tech / Huawei MatePad with 10.4-inch display, 7250mAh battery launched

Huawei MatePad with 10.4-inch display, 7250mAh battery launched

Huawei has launched a new tablet in China. Check full price, specifications, and features of the new device.

tech Updated: Apr 25, 2020 15:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Huawei MatePad launched
Huawei MatePad launched(Huawei)
         

Huawei has launched a new tablet PC with stylus support. Called MatePad, the new device is said to be a cheaper version of MatePad Pro which launched in China last year.

Huawei MatePad comes with 10.4-inch display featuring an IPS panel and 2,000 x 1,200 pixels resolution. The device is powered by a Kirin 810 processor. The device comes in 4GB, 64GB Wi-Fi and 6GB, 128GB Wi-Fi variants. There’s also a 6GB, 128GB LTE model. Another big feature of the MatePad is the 7,250mAh battery with 18W charging via Type-C port.

Huawei MatePad sports two 8-megapixel cameras. The device comes with Huawei’s education-focused resources. It runs on EMUI 10.1 sans Google services. The stylus, M-Pencil, also comes with the tablet.

Huawei MatePad will be available in China for a starting price of CNY 1,899 (Rs 20,400 approximately).

In comparison, MatePad Pro has a 10.8-inch display with 2,500 x 1,600 pixels resolution. It runs on Android 10.0-based EMUI and is powered by a Kirin 990 processor. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It also has a 7,250mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

Huawei MatePad Pro comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera and 8-megapixel selfie camera. `

