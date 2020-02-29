e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 tablet launched in India

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 tablet launched in India

Packed with in-built Harman Kardon quad speakers, the tablet comes with a 10.1-inch Full HD display.

tech Updated: Feb 29, 2020 12:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 tablet.
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 tablet.(Huawei)
         

Chinese tech major Huawei on Friday launched the MediaPad M5 Lite 10 tablet, which comes with the M-Pen lite stylus, for Rs 22,990.

The tablet that boasts of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will be available on Flipkart, Croma and several retail stores across India, Huawei said, adding that it will go on pre-sale on March 6 with “exclusive” offers.

Packed with in-built Harman Kardon quad speakers, the tablet comes with a 10.1-inch Full HD IPS multi-touch display, supporting 1920 x 1200 pixels to offer good sharpness through ClariVu 5.0, an industry-leading display enhancement technology.

The technology adjusts the contrast and colour saturation based on intelligent algorithms, targeting both the video playback and image browsing scenarios for vivid display.

Huawei said its Histen 5.0 audio enhancement technology ensures effective noise cancellation while reducing the external noise power and improving the low-frequency sound effect. With a smooth metallic uni-body, the Huawei Mediapad M5 lite 10 is designed to look premium with its 2.5D curved glass edge.

The device comes with 13 hours video playback battery support, claimed Huawei. It is also augmented with Huawei “QuickCharge” technology and comes with a 9V/2A 18W charger. The M-Pen lite stylus supports 2,048 layers of pressure sensitivity, helping users jot down notes or mark-up emails very easily.

tags
top news
‘Not your strong point’: Congress leader to BJP over rajdharma remark
‘Not your strong point’: Congress leader to BJP over rajdharma remark
Taking cue from UP Police, Delhi cops to make rioters pay for property damage
Taking cue from UP Police, Delhi cops to make rioters pay for property damage
Delhi riots: At mortuaries, unending wait to identify the dead
Delhi riots: At mortuaries, unending wait to identify the dead
Mobilisation, stockpiling ahead of riot caught Delhi police by surprise
Mobilisation, stockpiling ahead of riot caught Delhi police by surprise
‘Good words for you also, but...’: Judge who praised PM to Cong lawyer in court
‘Good words for you also, but...’: Judge who praised PM to Cong lawyer in court
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
Here’s what Bill Gates has to say about coronavirus outbreak
Here’s what Bill Gates has to say about coronavirus outbreak
Mauritius president stopped at Varanasi airport over excess luggage
Mauritius president stopped at Varanasi airport over excess luggage
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech