Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 tablet launched in India

tech

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 12:00 IST

Chinese tech major Huawei on Friday launched the MediaPad M5 Lite 10 tablet, which comes with the M-Pen lite stylus, for Rs 22,990.

The tablet that boasts of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will be available on Flipkart, Croma and several retail stores across India, Huawei said, adding that it will go on pre-sale on March 6 with “exclusive” offers.

Packed with in-built Harman Kardon quad speakers, the tablet comes with a 10.1-inch Full HD IPS multi-touch display, supporting 1920 x 1200 pixels to offer good sharpness through ClariVu 5.0, an industry-leading display enhancement technology.

The technology adjusts the contrast and colour saturation based on intelligent algorithms, targeting both the video playback and image browsing scenarios for vivid display.

Huawei said its Histen 5.0 audio enhancement technology ensures effective noise cancellation while reducing the external noise power and improving the low-frequency sound effect. With a smooth metallic uni-body, the Huawei Mediapad M5 lite 10 is designed to look premium with its 2.5D curved glass edge.

The device comes with 13 hours video playback battery support, claimed Huawei. It is also augmented with Huawei “QuickCharge” technology and comes with a 9V/2A 18W charger. The M-Pen lite stylus supports 2,048 layers of pressure sensitivity, helping users jot down notes or mark-up emails very easily.