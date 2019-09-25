Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite tablet launched in India, priced at Rs 21,990

tech

Huawei Consumer Business Group India on Tuesday launched its latest tablet “Huawei MediaPad M5 lite” for Rs 21,990 in India. The device will be exclusively available on Flipkart.com starting from September 29.

“With consumers at the core of all our innovations, Huawei’s MediaPad M5 lite is no different and endowed with the same ethos. Given its pioneering features, the product is set to cut across a number of consumer demography viz. college goers, working professionals, artists and even children. Moreover, highly acclaimed in other parts of the world, we are certain that our latest launch will be well accepted among the Indian audiences as well,” Huawei India spokesperson said in a statement.

The tablet comes with support for stylus pen which Huawei calls M-Pen. It features a Silver Gray metal body and offers 2,048 layers of pressure sensitivity.

It features 10.1-inch 1080P Full HD IPS screen, supporting 1920 x 1200 pixels and is powered by a powerful 8-core processor with EMUI 8.0.

On the audio front, the device is equipped with quad-speakers with Harman Kardon tuning.

Endowed with Children’s Corner, the device also takes into account the scenarios, where children use tablets and parents can set limits for children’s usage.

The tablet is backed by a 7,500mAh battery and comes company’s QuickCharge technology.

