Huawei MediaPad T5 goes on sale in India: Price, top deals and more

Huawei MediaPad T5 starts at Rs 14,990 and it is available in two storage variants.

tech Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:43 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Huawei MediaPad T5 sale in India. (Huawei)

Huawei’s latest MediaPad T5 tablet is now available in India exclusively via Amazon. Huawei is also offering prospective buyers a Huawei Earphone AM 12 Worth Rs 2,998 and flip cover free on purchasing the new device.

Huawei MediaPad T5 comes in two storage variants with the base model (2GB+16GB) priced at Rs 14,990. The 3GB+32GB variant of Huawei MediaPad T5 retails at Rs 16,990.

The tablet sports a 10.1-inch HD display that enables a broader vision for wide-screen visual experience, the company said in a statement. Huawei MediaPad T5 is powered by an octa-core processor. The device weighs just 460g. It also offers a parental control feature and enhanced eye-comfort modes.

It also offers a 76.4% screen-to-body ratio and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The landscape mode design makes the tablet suitable for playing 1080p videos. With the “Children’s Corner” pre-installed on the Huawei MediaPad T5, one can set limits to their child’s usage and customize the available content.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 18:43 IST

