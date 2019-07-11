Huawei MediaPad T5 goes on sale in India: Price, top deals and more

tech

Huawei’s latest MediaPad T5 tablet is now available in India exclusively via Amazon. Huawei is also offering prospective buyers a Huawei Earphone AM 12 Worth Rs 2,998 and flip cover free on purchasing the new device.

Huawei MediaPad T5 comes in two storage variants with the base model (2GB+16GB) priced at Rs 14,990. The 3GB+32GB variant of Huawei MediaPad T5 retails at Rs 16,990.

The tablet sports a 10.1-inch HD display that enables a broader vision for wide-screen visual experience, the company said in a statement. Huawei MediaPad T5 is powered by an octa-core processor. The device weighs just 460g. It also offers a parental control feature and enhanced eye-comfort modes.

It also offers a 76.4% screen-to-body ratio and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The landscape mode design makes the tablet suitable for playing 1080p videos. With the “Children’s Corner” pre-installed on the Huawei MediaPad T5, one can set limits to their child’s usage and customize the available content.

