Huawei Nova 7, 7SE, 7 Pro smartphones to launch on April 23

tech

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 17:11 IST

Huawei is reportedly working on a slew of new Nova phones. Expected to be showcased on April 23, Huawei’s new lineup includes Nova 7, Nova 7 SE, Nova 7 Pro. The phones will reportedly go on sale in China on April 28.

According to GSMArena, new Huawei Nova phones will feature three different in-house chips such as Kirin 820, 9905G, and 980. The website says Nova 7 SE may come with Kirin 820 chip while Nova 7 may have Kirin 980 SoC. The Pro model will house the Kirin 990 5G chip.

The new Huawei Nova phones are likely to come with 5G support. The Nova 7 Pro is said to be priced at CNY 3,500 (Rs 37,000 approximately). Other models are likely to cost lesser.

Apart from the new Nova phones, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is working on a new smartphone. Dubbed as Honor 30, the phone is rumoured to feature a Sony IMX700 50-megapixel camera.

Honor 30 will join the Honor 30s which launched in China recently for a starting price of CNY 2,399 (Rs 25,500 approximately).

Honor 30S features Kirin 820 chip and comes with 5G. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch full HD+ display. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. It sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera, housed in the punch-hole module on the display.

On the back, it has as many as four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.