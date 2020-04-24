e-paper
Home / Tech / Huawei Nova 7 series smartphones launched: Check out price, specs here

Huawei Nova 7 series smartphones launched: Check out price, specs here

All the three smartphones come with 5G connectivity, a quad rear camera setup and a 64-megapixel primary lens. The three newly launched smartphones will be available in China starting April 28.

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 14:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The Huawei Nova 7 consists of the Nova 7 Pro, the Nova 7 and the Nova 7 SE smartphones.
The Huawei Nova 7 consists of the Nova 7 Pro, the Nova 7 and the Nova 7 SE smartphones.(Huawei)
         

Huawei has launched Nova series 7 smartphones consisting of the Nova 7 Pro 5G, the Nova 7 SE 5G and the Nova 7 SE 5G in China. All the three smartphones come with 5G connectivity, a quad rear camera setup and a 64-megapixel primary lens. The three newly launched smartphones will be available in China starting April 28.

Huawei Nova 7 Pro

Coming to the smartphones, the Huawei Nova 7 Pro sports a 6.57-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9. It is powered by Kirin 985 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB storage space. It runs on Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 OS.

As mentioned, the newly launched smartphone will come with a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone has a dual selfie camera setup consisting of a 32-megapixel auto-focus lens and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens.

The Huawei Nova 7 Pro sports a 4,000mAh battery with support for 40W super-fast charging technology.

It will be available in black, purple, green, red and silver colour variants and cost CNY 3,700 (Rs 39,910 approximately) for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model and CNY 4,100 (Rs 44,231 approximately) for 8GB RAM and 256GB space variant.

Huawei Nova 7

The Nova 7, on the other hand, features a smaller 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED display. Like the Pro variant of the series, Nova 7 too is powered by Kirin 985 processor that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB internal storage.

The phone sports a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front it has a punch hole camera that is stacked to the upper left corner of the display and consists of a 32-megapixel lens.

It offers the same battery configuration as the Nova 7 Pro. It is available in black, purple, green, red and silver colours variants with the 8GB RAM and 128GB memory variant costing CNY 3,000 (Rs 32,352 approximately) and the 8GB RAM and the 256GB memory variant costing CNY 3,400 (Rs 36,664 approximately).

The Huawei Nova 7 SE comes with an LCD display.
The Huawei Nova 7 SE comes with an LCD display. ( Huawei )

Huawei Nova 7 SE

The last smartphone in the Nova 7 series comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display. It is powered by Kirin 820 processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB internal storage.

It comes with 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel macro camera + 2-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel camera in the front.

It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging. In terms of colours, the phone is available in black, purple, green and silver colour variants with the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space variant costing CNY 2,400 (Rs 25,880approximately) and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space variant costing CNY 2,800 (Rs 30,194 approximately).

