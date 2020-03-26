Huawei now offers pick and drop service for its smartwatch repairs in India

tech

Are you using a smartwatch by Huawei? Do you need to get it repaired? A strap-change may be? Now, you won’t have to go looking for a service centre to get your Huawei smartwatch repaired.

The company has launched a new program called the VIP Customer Services in India as a part of which it is providing free pick and drop services for its smartwatches, that is, the Huawei watch GT 2 and the older Huawei Watch GT, in India.

The company has introduced a no-cost replacement policy for its Watch GT 2 and Watch GT smartwatches that are in the warranty period. The company says that it will replace the smart watch if it is in the warranty period and it shows manufacturing defects or performance related issues. As a part of the VIP Customer Services program, Huawei will provide pickup and drop services for the repaired smart watches in India.

As far as watches that are out of the warranty period are concerned, Huawei says that it has introduced a special repair solution for its out-of-warranty watches. As a part of this program, users can get spare parts, including strap, charging base, back cover, screen and main board, replaced for the out-of-warranty. What’s more? Customers will also get a 90-days warranty for the parts replaced in the out-of-warranty repair.

“The offer is applicable for Huawei Watch GT 2 46(mm) variant and Huawei Watch GT, irrespective of the purchase method, online or retail,” Huawei India spokesperson said in a statement.