e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Huawei now offers pick and drop service for its smartwatch repairs in India

Huawei now offers pick and drop service for its smartwatch repairs in India

Huawei has launched pick up and drop service for all the Huawei Watch GT and the Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatches in India.

tech Updated: Mar 26, 2020 18:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Huawei will offer a 90-day warrantee on repaired parts.
Huawei will offer a 90-day warrantee on repaired parts. (Huawei)
         

Are you using a smartwatch by Huawei? Do you need to get it repaired? A strap-change may be? Now, you won’t have to go looking for a service centre to get your Huawei smartwatch repaired.

The company has launched a new program called the VIP Customer Services in India as a part of which it is providing free pick and drop services for its smartwatches, that is, the Huawei watch GT 2 and the older Huawei Watch GT, in India.

The company has introduced a no-cost replacement policy for its Watch GT 2 and Watch GT smartwatches that are in the warranty period. The company says that it will replace the smart watch if it is in the warranty period and it shows manufacturing defects or performance related issues. As a part of the VIP Customer Services program, Huawei will provide pickup and drop services for the repaired smart watches in India.

As far as watches that are out of the warranty period are concerned, Huawei says that it has introduced a special repair solution for its out-of-warranty watches. As a part of this program, users can get spare parts, including strap, charging base, back cover, screen and main board, replaced for the out-of-warranty. What’s more? Customers will also get a 90-days warranty for the parts replaced in the out-of-warranty repair.

“The offer is applicable for Huawei Watch GT 2 46(mm) variant and Huawei Watch GT, irrespective of the purchase method, online or retail,” Huawei India spokesperson said in a statement.

tags
top news
In Kabul gurdwara attack, India was real target; Islamic State just a front: Intel
In Kabul gurdwara attack, India was real target; Islamic State just a front: Intel
Covid-19 updates: Unemployment numbers rises to above 3.3 million in US
Covid-19 updates: Unemployment numbers rises to above 3.3 million in US
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
‘No hard evidence of community transmissions yet in India’, says govt
‘No hard evidence of community transmissions yet in India’, says govt
Covid-19: PM Modi directs ministries to scale production of medical equipment
Covid-19: PM Modi directs ministries to scale production of medical equipment
COAI wants you to use data responsibly during Covid-19 lockdown
COAI wants you to use data responsibly during Covid-19 lockdown
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
‘Lockdown alone will not extinguish COVID-19’: WHO lists steps to fight virus
‘Lockdown alone will not extinguish COVID-19’: WHO lists steps to fight virus
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech