Huawei offers free mini speaker, FreeLace with select smartphones

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 12:59 IST

Huawei on Monday announced a new “Together 2020 campaign” to offer new offers on its select handsets. The campaign will run from December 25 to January 5, 2020. The campaign features premium phones such as Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Pro as well.

Huawei is bundling free Mini Speaker worth Rs 2,999 to customers who purchase Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, Huawei P30 Lite or Huawei Watch GT during the campaign. Those who purchase Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Pro will get free Huawei FreeLace worth Rs 6,999.

Huawei Y9 Prime: Huawei’s first pop-up camera phone sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, it has 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel triple rear cameras. It houses a 4,000mAh battery. Huawei Y9 Prime is available for Rs 15,990.

Huawei P30 Lite: The phone comes with an ultra-wide-angle 32-megapixel camera. It sports a 6.5-inch full HD display. The smartphone is available online for Rs 15,490.

Huawei P30 Pro: The highlight of this phone is the rear camera setup which features 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 40-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel zoom lens, and a Time of Flight sensor. The 8GB variant of the phone is available online for Rs 68,999.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: One of the biggest highlights of the phone is Leica Triple Camera setup at the back, Dual-NPU and Huawei’s SuperCharge technology, that uses a high-speed 40W charging.

