Huawei opens its first flagship store in France

With an area of around 850 square metre, the store offers the public an abundance of Huawei’s products, including smart phones, tablets, connected watches, as well as computers.

tech Updated: Mar 08, 2020 08:22 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Paris
Huawei Mate Xs -- 5G phone of the latest model with foldable screen, is available in the store.(REUTERS)
         

Chinese technology giant Huawei opened here its first flagship store in France, highlighting the high-tech brand image of Huawei with fashion.

With an area of around 850 square metre, the store offers the public an abundance of Huawei’s products, including smart phones, tablets, connected watches, as well as computers, etc.

In addition, there are several areas for user experience, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

From its inauguration, Huawei Mate Xs -- 5G phone of the latest model with foldable screen, is available in the store.

Walter Ji, President of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group for Europe, said that Huawei has always attached great importance to the European market and spent two years on preparing the flagship store.

“The store is intended to fully demonstrate the company’s full range of products and intelligent ecology, so that consumers can get a full-product immersive experience and realize comprehensive pre-sale and after-sales services,” said Ji.

