Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P20 Lite launched in India: Price, specs, features

Huawei on Tuesday launched its latest P20-series phones in India. The launched two new smartphones – P20 Pro and P20 Lite. The smartphones will be available exclusively via Amazon India starting May 3. The e-commerce company has already enabled the “notify me” option for interested customers.

Huawei’s P20 Pro had created a lot of buzz for its unique triple-camera setup on the back, contrary to the trend of dual-camera setups. The three camera setup comes with 8-megapixel, 40-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors. And on the front it has 24.8-megapixel camera for selfies.

Huawei P20 Lite: Specifications

Huawei P20 Lite comes with a 5.8-inch full HD display. It runs on an octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual-camera setup consisting of a 16-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel sensor. It has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front. Other key features of the phone include 3,000mAh battery, USB Type-C and fingerprint scanner.

Here are the highlights from the P20 Pro launch.

1:01PM: That’s all from Huawei’s. Stay tuned for a round-up of everything announced today.

12:52PM: Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite will be available through Amazon.in from May 3. Huawei P20 Lite is priced at Rs 19,999. Huawei P20 Pro to launch at Rs 64,999.

12:50PM: It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box with custom EMUI on top.

12:48PM: Huawei P20 Pro comes with a dual-camera setup featuring 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

12:46PM: The smartphone comes with 5.8-inch edge-to-edge display with full HD+ resolution. It has a 24-megapixel front camera. The smartphone has a new beautify algorithm, an improved version of beautification mode.

12:45PM: Huawei unveils P20 Lite. The smartphone comes with a 2.5D glass back. It comes with Type-C support for connectivity.

12:43PM: Huawei P20 Pro comes with Dolby AC-4 technology for surround sound. It has Hi-Fi audio with HWA technology.

12:41PM: Huawei P20 Pro runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with customised version of Google Assistant. It comes with a Face Unlock (360-degree) which lets you unlock the phone by just looking at the display. The company says its Face Unlock works even in low-light conditions.

12:40PM: Huawei says it is opening its ecosystem for AI technologies. The company says it has entered into partnerships with Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

12:37PM: Huawei P20 Pro comes with 24-megapixel selfie camera. The company highlights P20 Pro ranks on top in DXO marking for cameras. The phone scored a total of 109 rating, which is the highest for any mobile phone. Huawei P20 beat Samsung Galaxy S9+, Google Pixel 2 and Apple iPhone X.

12:33PM: The OIS allows users Huawei P20 Pro take excellent photos, even without a tripod, claims Huawei.

12:30PM: AI also understands when you’re taking selfies and adjust settings accordingly.

12:27PM: Whats’s great about AI? Huawei takes us through Kirin 970 processor, the company’s first AI-enabled processor. The chipset allows the camera to recognise the subject and adjust settings accordingly.

12:25PM: Huawei P20 Pro supports 10X zoom.

12:23PM: Huawei P20 Pro is also capable of taking portrait mode in low-light conditions.

12:22PM: The phone has optical zoom up to 3X. The phone comes with an on-device Prisma processing, which helps deliver real-time filter recommendations based on scene and object recognition.

12:20PM: Is Huawei P20’s triple-camera setup better than DSLRs and digital cameras? P Sanjeev highlights AI capabilities of the smartphone camera. Huawei P20 has a three camera setup with Leica certification.

12:19PM: Huawei P20 Pro is IP67 certified for water and dust-resistance.

12:18PM: P Sanjeev unveils Huawei P20 Pro. The phone comes with OLED display, a first for the company. The smartphone comes with a glass and metal design.

12:16PM: He points out the company’s Kirin 970 processor is among few chipsets to support AI. He also highlighted the partnership with Porche to launch a premium version of Huawei P20.

12:14PM: P Sanjeev talks about the company’s “exponential growth” over the years. He says the company’s among top companies to invest in R&D along with the likes of Google.

12:10PM: Huawei’s P Sanjeev takes the stage.

12.08PM: Huawei’s event is expected to start soon. The highlight of the event is going to be Huawei P20 Pro, the phone with a triple camera system. The smartphone also comes with a notch-display , similar to what we have seen on iPhone X. The cut-out on the display is slightly narrower than Apple’s smartphone.