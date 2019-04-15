Huawei P30 Pro goes on sale today via Amazon India: Price, specifications, offers

Huawei’s latest flagship smartphone, P30 Pro will be available for sale today on Amazon India. Huawei P30 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage is priced at Rs 71,990.

Huawei has an interesting offer for early birds who purchase the P30 Pro. Paying an extra Rs 2,000 will get them the Huawei Watch GT bundled with the P30 Pro. Huawei Watch GT is available separately at Rs 15,990. Consumers can also avail exchange offers, 6-month screen replacement and cashback up to Rs 1,500 on the P30 Pro.

Huawei P30 Pro specifications

Huawei P30 Pro features a large 6.47-inch OLED display with 2,340x1,080 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by in-house Kirin 980 processor paired with a 4,000mAh battery. It also comes with a 40W charger.

For photography, Huawei P30 Pro sports a quad-camera setup of (Wide Angle Lens, f/1.6 aperture,OIS), 20-megapixel (Ultra Wide Angle Lens, f/2.2 aperture), 8-megapixel (Telephoto, f/3.4 aperture,OIS) and a Time of Filght (ToF) sensor. The smartphone’s cameras offer up to 5X optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom. For selfies, there’s a 32-megapixel camera up front.

ALSO READ: Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The smartphone is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. Like the Mate 20 Pro, the P30 Pro also lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, Huawei P30 Pro runs on Android Pie-based EMUI.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 08:34 IST