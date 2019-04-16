Looking for phones with best lowlight camera performance? Here are our top 5 picks

Smartphones have evolved dramatically over the past few years. The change is even more rapid now with a new ‘innovation’ coming almost every other month. One department where smartphones have taken a giant leap forward is camera.

You have smartphones ready to be your miniature DSLR. There’s a smartphone for almost every kind of photography out there. Possibly the most difficult to achieve so far has been low-light photography, but this is picking up pretty fast too. Google paved the way for low-light photography with ‘Night Sight’ on Pixel 3.

There a now a good bunch of smartphones dedicated to low-light photography. Here are our top picks in the premium and budget segment.

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro is currently all the rage right now, especially for its camera. Huawei P30 Pro features a quad-camera setup of 40-megapixel (Wide Angle Lens, f/1.6 aperture,OIS) + 20-megapixel (Ultra Wide Angle Lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8-megapixel (Telephoto, f/3.4 aperture,OIS).

The smartphone has a dedicated night mode which delivers really good photos. It can also take photos in the dark. In our camera review, we found that Huawei P30 Pro does an incredible job for low-light photography but sometimes images can be oversaturated, and loses focus. Huawei P30 Pro also offers the best zoom with up to 5X optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom. Huawei P30 Pro is priced at Rs 71,990.

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google blew everyone’s minds away when it rolled out ‘Night Sight’ for Pixel 3 phones. The incredible thing here is that Google uses software on a single camera for low-light photography. Google Pixel 3 XL has a 12-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, dual pixel phase detection, OIS and EIS, and f/1.8 aperture. We shot photos in pitch dark places and the results have been impressive. Google Pixel 3 XL in addition to brightening up photos also doesn’t miss details in images. Google Pixel 3 XL starts at Rs 83,000.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro’s night mode is almost at par with the Google Pixel 3 XL, and that’s saying a lot. The smartphone is capable of taking shots in almost pitch dark environment, while even adding depth to it. Huawei Mate 20 Pro offers a triple-camera setup of 40-megapixel (Wide Angle Lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 20-megapixel (Ultra Wide Angle Lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8-megapixel (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture) sensors. Huawei Mate 20 Pro is priced at Rs 69,990.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

It’s almost unlikely to find a good phone for low-light photography in the budget/mid-range category. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro however does offer decent photos in normal mode. The smartphone comes with a night mode which has proven to deliver impressive results. Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel sensor which adds to the overall photography package. Redmi Note 7 Pro starts at Rs 13,999.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 is one of the best camera phones under Rs 20,000. Other than offering near-stock Android, Mi A2’s strength lies in camera. The smartphone also surprisingly delivered good low-light results. In addition to this, Mi A2 takes excellent photos in daylight. In terms of specifications, Mi A2 sports a 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual-camera setup at the rear. Mi A2 starts at Rs 11,999.

