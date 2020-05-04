e-paper
Home / Tech / Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is coming soon

Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is coming soon

Huawei’s new smartphone could come with Google Mobile Services. Here’s what you need to know.

tech Updated: May 04, 2020 15:39 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Kul Bhushan
Hindustan Times
Huawei may launch an upgraded version of P30 Lite New Edition
Huawei may launch an upgraded version of P30 Lite New Edition(Huawei)
         

Huawei may soon launch a new P30 Pro New Edition smartphone. The new phone has been spotted on a German site revealing it could launch globally soon. Huawei P30 Pro New Edition may also launch with Google Mobile Services (GMS).

According to Gizchina, Huawei P30 Pro New Edition could be identical to the P30 Lite New Edition but may offer upgraded RAM and storage capacity.

The promo message on the German site reads: “The following promotional devices take part in this promotion: HUAWEI P30 Pro / HUAWEI P30 / HUAWEI P30 lite NEW EDITION / * HUAWEI P30 Pro NEW EDITION...”

It’s worth noting that Huawei is no longer offering Google services on its phones following the US restrictions. The company is betting on its own HMS to offer equivalent applications. Huawei is also aggressively pushing AppGallery as rival to Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Huawei P30 Lite New Edition comes with a 6.15-inch display with full HD+ display. It runs on Kirin 710 octa-core processor. On the software front, it has Android 9.0-based EMUI 9.1. The phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It supports expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card.

Huawei P30 Lite New Edition sports three rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and 2-megapixel bokeh lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by a 3,340mAh battery.

