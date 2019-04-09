Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Pro Lite smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Huawei on Tuesday launched its latest P30 series in India. Huawei P30 Pro is one of the first smartphones in the world to offer a quad-camera setup with support for 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom. Huawei has also launched P30 Lite with triple rear cameras.

Huawei P30 Pro is priced at Rs 71,990. Customers can get Huawei Watch GT worth Rs 15,990 by paying Rs 2,000 extra for the phone. Reliance Jio is also offering Rs 2,200 cashback with the phone. Huawei P30 Lite is available in two variants, priced at Rs 19,990 and Rs 22,990.

Huawei P30 Pro specifications

Huawei P30 Pro sports a 6.47-inch OLED display with 2,340x1,080 pixels resolution. It is powered by Kirin 980 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage. Huawei P30 Pro runs on Android Pie-based EMUI.

The much talked about Huawei P30 Pro’s four-camera setup features 40-megapixel (Wide Angle Lens, f/1.6 aperture,OIS), 20-megapixel (Ultra Wide Angle Lens, f/2.2 aperture), 8-megapixel (Telephoto, f/3.4 aperture,OIS), and a Time of Flight camera.

It supports up to 5X optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom. The camera setup has been developed in collaboration with Leica, popular German optics company. The smartphone offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Check out Huawei P30 Pro camera samples

Huawei P30 Pro comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, just like OnePlus 6T. A 4,200mAh battery with 40W ‘SuperCharge’ powers the device. It also offers wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The smartphone comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. P30 Pro doesn’t have 3.5mm headphone jack.

Huawei P30 Lite is available in three colour options, Midnight Black, Pearl White, Peacock Blue ( Huawei )

Huawei P30 Lite full specifications

The Lite model comes with a 6.15-inch full HD display. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based EMUI. Huawei P30 Lite is powered by Kirin 710 processor with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone sports a triple-rear camera setup including 24-megapixel (Wide Angle Lens, f/1.8 aperture), 8-megapixel (Ultra Wide Angle Lens) and 2-megapixel (Bokeh Lens). On the front it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by a 3,340mAh battery with fast charging support.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 13:15 IST