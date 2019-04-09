Huawei P30 Pro premium smartphone to launch in India today: Specifications, features

Huawei P30 Pro is set to launch in India today. Unveiled in London last month, Huawei P30 Pro has already created a lot of buzz with its quad-rear camera setup including support for 50x digital zoom.

Ahead of the official launch, Huawei P30 Pro has already been listed on Amazon.in. Interested customers can register themselves on the e-commerce site for the latest updates.

Huawei P30 Pro: Full specifications, features

Huawei P30 Pro features a 6.47-inch OLED display with 2,340x1,080 pixels resolution. It runs on Kirin 980 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage. On the software front, Huawei P30 Pro comes with Android Pie-based EMUI.

Highlight of Huawei P30 Pro is the four-camera setup. It features 40-megapixel (Wide Angle Lens, f/1.6 aperture,OIS), 20-megapixel (Ultra Wide Angle Lens, f/2.2 aperture), 8-megapixel (Telephoto, f/3.4 aperture,OIS), and a Time of Flight camera.

The smartphone supports up to 5X optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom. The camera setup has been developed in collaboration with Leica, popular German optics company. On the front it has 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Check out: Huawei P30 Pro camera samples

Huawei P30 Pro also features in-screen fingerprint sensor, just like OnePlus 6T. The smartphone is powered by 4,200mAh battery with support for 40W ‘SuperCharge’. It also offers wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The smartphone comes with IP68 water resistance. It however lacks a headphone jack.

WATCH: HUAWEI P30 PRO UNBOXING, FIRST LOOK

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 00:20 IST