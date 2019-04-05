Huawei P30 Pro: 50x zoom to AI camera, top features of new phone

Huawei P30 Pro is an upcoming premium smartphone in India. Set to take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Apple iPhone XS Max, Huawei P30 Pro comes with some really interesting features.

Right now, Huawei hasn’t disclosed the price and availability of the phone yet. The company is expected to formally launch the P30 Pro later this month. Looking at the specifications and features on offer, it’s safe to predict it will come with a premium price tag.

But what makes Huawei P30 Pro different other flagship phones out in the market right now? Let’s take a look at the top features of the phone.

Camera

Huawei P30 offers a Leica-certified quad-camera setup on the back featuring 40 MP (Wide Angle Lens, f/1.6 aperture,OIS) + 20 MP (Ultra Wide Angle Lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/3.4 aperture,OIS) and a Time of Flight camera. Specifications aside, Huawei P30 Pro also offers 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x optical zoom. With AI mode enabled, the camera can automatically optimise macro shots, recognise scenes and do lots more. For selfie lovers, Huawei P30 Pro offers a 32-megapixel camera.

Performance

Huawei P30 Pro is powered by the company’s in-house Kirin 980 processor. In India, Huawei will launch an 8GB + 256GB variant. The smartphone also comes with Dual Band GPS which is said to deliver more accurate location settings. On the software front, Huawei has introduced a refined version of EMUI 9.1 custom ROM. The new UI brings new icon design and larger app icons among other changes. The phone also has Flash-Friendly File System (F2FS) which is said to be much faster than the traditional Linux’s EXT4 standards.

Screen casting

If you look closely at Huawei P30 Pro, it doesn’t have a mic on the top edge. Instead, Huawei P30 Pro comes with an “Acoustic Display Technology” which helps deliver sound from the display. It’s quite similar to how Vivo Nex’s screen casting feature. Huawei says its Acoustic Display Technology can recognise surroundings and optimise sound levels. A proprietary Hi-Fi chip is said to deliver higher quality sound.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 14:55 IST